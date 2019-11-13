This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Ontario Catholic Teachers Vote 97% In Favour Of Strike

But negotiations between the union and the Progressive Conservative government will continue.
The Canadian Press
A teacher helps a young student with a tablet in a stock photo.
TORONTO — Teachers in Ontario’s English Catholic system have voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association president Liz Stuart says the vote sends a message to the government that members won’t accept an agreement that would be detrimental to learning and working conditions in schools.

The Catholic teachers are not yet in a legal strike position, and negotiations will continue.

OECTA is now the third of four major teachers’ unions whose members are heading toward potential strike action.

High school teachers are in a legal strike position as of Monday, though they won’t be off the job that day as they have not yet filed a required five-day notice.

Elementary teachers also voted for job action and will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

