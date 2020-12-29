Police Bust Church Gatherings With Over 100 Maskless People In Ontario

Chatham-Kent Police Service/Facebook A sign outside the Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters is seen here in a photo posted on Facebook in December 2020. Chatham-Kent Police say large gatherings were held at Old Colony Mennonite Church on Saturday and Sunday.

WHEATLEY, Ont. — Police have laid charges after they say large gatherings were held two days in a row in a Wheatley, Ont., church over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent Police say they found more than 100 people without masks inside the church at both times.

Police say a 50-year-old man from Merlin, Ont., was charged over the gathering at Old Colony Mennonite Church on Saturday.

They say another man from Merlin was charged over a gathering at the same church the next morning.

Both men were charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act, which limits religious gatherings to 10 people indoors or outdoors during the provincewide lockdown.

Ontario was placed under lockdown on Saturday, which will remain in effect for 28 days in southern Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2020.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.