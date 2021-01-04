Ontario's Vaccine Rollout Will Ramp Up Significantly In Coming Weeks: Ford

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press Personal support worker Anita Quidangen receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2020. The health-care worker received her second shot of vaccine on Monday at Toronto’s University Health Network.

TORONTO — An Ontario health-care worker is the first person in the province to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anita Quidangen was given her second shot Monday at Toronto’s University Health Network.

Quidangen says she hopes others will follow in her footsteps as the province continues its rollout of two COVID-19 vaccines.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who was present as Quidangen and four others were set to receive their second dose, acknowledged there have been “a few bumps in the road” in the province’s immunization campaign.

But he says the program is ramping up and there should be a “significant difference” in the next few weeks.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday night, the province says 42,419 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario. Of those, 4,808 doses were administered Sunday.

Ontario is reporting 3,270 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 29 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 917 cases are in Toronto, 581 in Peel, 389 in York Region and 246 in Windsor-Essex County.

There are 1,190 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 333 patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, students across Ontario returned to the virtual classroom Monday as part of a provincewide lockdown.

Students in northern Ontario and elementary students in southern Ontario will resume in-person learning next week.

High schoolers in southern Ontario will continue online learning until Jan. 25.

The move is part of a provincial lockdown that began on Boxing Day and is set to last until Jan. 9 in northern Ontario and Jan. 23 in southern Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.