You Can Now Book Ontario Cottages, Short-Term Rentals Again

Rentals had been banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Canadian Press
The image displays a young man relaxing on an Adirondack chair and looking at a calm river at sunset. The image was taken in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada.

TORONTO — Ontario is lifting restrictions on short-term rentals today.

Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli says the facilities were able to resume operations as of 12:01 a.m.

Lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condominiums and bed-and-breakfast rentals are all included in the reopening.

Ontario’s tourism minister said Thursday the sector had been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa MacLeod pledged more government support but also urged Ontarians to support local businesses and take staycations.

She says the province may not see its visitor levels return to 2019 levels until 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020.

