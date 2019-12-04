Ontario Meeting Its Emissions Target? Not Gonna Happen, Says Auditor General

Nathan Denette/CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk releases the 2018 annual report at Queen's Park in Toronto on Dec. 5, 2018.

TORONTO — Ontario is unlikely to meet its 2030 emissions target under its current climate change plan — and Premier Doug Ford’s government knows it, the province’s auditor general said Wednesday in her annual report.

Bonnie Lysyk found a number of issues with the government’s “Made in Ontario” climate plan, which she said underestimated the starting point for emissions by including several green programs that were actually cancelled by the Progressive Conservatives after they came to power last year.

Some reductions in the plan were double-counted or overstated, while others weren’t backed up by policies to achieve those targets, she said.

“Our audit concluded that the emission-reduction estimates in the plan are not based on sound evidence or sufficient detail,” the report said. “In its current early state, the plan is not likely to achieve its proposed emission-reduction target.”

The province would have to reduce emissions by 17.6 megatonnes by 2030 to align with Canada’s target under the Paris Agreement of reducing emissions by 30 per cent by that year from 2005 levels.

But, the auditor found, the plan will only reduce emissions by between 6.3 and 13 megatonnes.

The government’s own analysis shows that the current initiatives in the climate change plan will only reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10.9 megatonnes, the report said.

Ontario’s plan estimates emissions reductions based on three scenarios: business as usual with no new climate policies, the current climate change plan, and if additional or enhanced policies are pursued.

Document had declared 2030 target ‘achievable’

It is the additional policy scenario that eyes a 17.6-megatonne reduction, Lysyk said, with the current plan pegged at 10.9 megatonnes. But the plan released to the public merged the expected reductions from those two scenarios, with the document declaring the 2030 target “achievable,” Lysyk wrote.

The starting point of 160.9 megatonnes of emissions in 2030 if no further action is taken was too low, the auditor found, because it took into account programs that were cancelled by Ford’s government, such as renewable energy contracts, electricity conservation programs, and the cap-and-trade system implemented by the previous Liberal government.

The ministry estimated in its plan that 2.6 megatonnes in reductions would come from an increased uptake of low-carbon vehicles, assuming 1.3 million electric vehicles will be on the road in 2030.

That number would be a 3,000 per cent increase from the current number of electric vehicles on Ontario’s roads, and the government cancelled rebates for buying those cars and installing charging stations.

“The ministry was unable to provide details of any planned provincial initiatives that could increase the uptake of electric vehicles to 1.3 million and achieve the greenhouse gas reductions forecasted for this area,” Lysyk wrote in the report.