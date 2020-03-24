These Are The Businesses Ontario Considers As Essential Services

TORONTO — All Ontario businesses deemed non-essential have been ordered to close Tuesday night as part of escalating government measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford announced the closures Monday, issuing a lengthy list of the types of businesses that will be allowed to remain open.

“The grocery store clerks, transit and hydro workers and truckers are out there on the front lines making sure the people of Ontario continue to have access to the products and services they need,” Ford said in a statement.

“It is essential that their workplaces be kept as safe as possible so these local heroes can return home to their families worry-free.”

The government said Ontarians will still have access to grocery stores and pharmacies, and their power and telecommunications will continue to run.

Beer, wine and liquor stores have been giving the green light to continue operations, as have gas stations, taxis and vehicle repair businesses.

Businesses that support IT infrastructure service providers, power generation, natural gas distribution and clean drinking water will also stay open.

Child-care services, veterinary and animal health services, and funeral services are also exempted from closure, alongside dry cleaners, laundromats and a number of other industries.

The government said working from home and online commerce are permitted to continue for all businesses.

The shutdown takes effect at 11:59 p.m. ET and will last for at least 14 days.

Ontario reported 78 new COVID-19 cases Monday — the largest increase in a day so far — bringing the provincial total to 503, including six deaths and eight cases that have fully resolved.