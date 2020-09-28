Hospitals Urge Ontario To Return To Stage 2 As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Molly Riley via CP A doctor prepares for a surgical procedure at a hospital in Washington on June 28, 2016. The Ontario Hospital Association says some hospitals are already at 100 per cent capacity as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.

TORONTO — Ontario’s hospitals are calling on the government to reinstate restrictions in COVID-19 hot spots as the province reports its highest daily case increase since the start of the pandemic.

The government recorded 700 new cases on Monday, most of them in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.

The Ontario Hospital Association says the government must move those regions back to Stage 2 of the province’s pandemic response, which saw restrictions on non-essential businesses such as restaurants, gyms, and movie theatres.

With Ontario reporting 700 new #COVID19 infections today, the OHA is calling on @ONGov to intensify public health measures in Toronto, the GTA and Ottawa. At this rate, hospitals are facing a direct threat to their ability to continue delivering high-quality care. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/cnXV6vb8cV — Ont. Hospital Assoc. (@OntHospitalAssn) September 28, 2020

Association President Anthony Dale says hospitals could become overwhelmed with patients if such action isn’t taken.

The call comes after a move by the province on Friday to close all strip clubs and require bars and restaurants to shut down earlier.

Premier Doug Ford also announced that the province will spend an additional $741 million to help clear a backlog of surgeries that has developed at Ontario hospitals during the pandemic.

Dale said hospitals could see occupancy rates rise quickly given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We can no longer retain a false sense of security and belief that this will not happen to us,” he said in a statement.

“At this rate, Ontario hospitals are facing a direct threat to their ability to continue to delivering the highest quality of care to Ontarians,” Dale continued.

He added that the average acute care occupancy rate of Ontario’s hospitals is 89 per cent currently, but some of the facilities are already at 100 per cent capacity.

The government said Monday that 128 people are currently hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 29 in intensive care.

Of the latest new cases, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 344 are reported in Toronto, 104 cases in Peel Region, 89 in Ottawa and 56 in York Region.

She said 60 per cent of the new cases are among people under the age of 40.

Last week, Ontario introduced new restrictions for bars and restaurants.

The province is also reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 27 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 224 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly-funded schools.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner asked Ford to outline the metrics that will trigger school closures and a return to Stage 2.

“People need reassurance that the premier is not asleep at the wheel right now, when his actions will determine the severity of the second wave,” he said in a statement.