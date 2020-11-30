Ontario PCs Have Raked In $30K From Big Nursing Home Lobbyists

Frank Gunn/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions during a briefing at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Nov. 24, 2020.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party has received at least $30,833 in donations from lobbyists hired by the private nursing home industry, a HuffPost Canada analysis has found.

A spokesperson for Ford declined to comment. A spokesperson for Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton did not respond by deadline.

Earlier:

Movat was unavailable to comment Friday because she’s on parental leave, one of her colleagues at Crestview Strategy told HuffPost by email. A spokesperson for Aker’s employer, public relations firm Navigator, said the company would not comment.

Brander, Lantsman and Noble did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Lavelle-Tuns’ client, Caressant Care, did not respond either.

Pandemic shines spotlight on industry

The long-term care industry has been thrust into the spotlight this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 61 per cent of the Ontarians who’ve died of COVID-19 — or 2,231 people as of Monday — either lived or worked in these facilities. And multiple studies and analyses have found that homes run by for-profit companies had more deadly outbreaks than those run by municipalities or charities.

Ontario relies more on private operators to run these homes than other provinces do and the industry has a long history of hiring lobbyists with connections to provincial politicians.

This past spring and summer, while advocates and politicians called for the industry to be overhauled or even taken over by the government, the industry launched a lobbying blitz.

Lobbyists must register with the province’s integrity commissioner and describe their goals, whenever they attempt to influence public policy. None of these lobbyists listed specific policy proposals, but they said they planned to engage ministers and MPPs about issues such as funding and employment policy.

Lavelle-Tuns said he planned to discuss “the role nursing homes can play to help combat COVID-19.”

Cole Burston/Canadian Press NDP MPP Taras Natyshak speaks to reporters in Toronto on March 20, 2019.

MPP Taras Natyshak, the NDP’s critic for ethics and accountability, said it is “incredibly concerning” to see a potential quid pro quo for the lobbyists with Bill 218. The bill indemnifies long-term care companies — and all other businesses — from some lawsuits if they expose residents to COVID-19, even through negligent actions.

“It’s frankly grotesque,” Natyshak told HuffPost in an interview.

“Instead of [the government] preparing for the second wave, they were preparing legislation to protect long-term care operators from litigation.”

“They should remember why they were elected — to serve the public and not corporate interests.” - NDP MPP Taras Natyshak

He said the MPPs who have employed these lobbyists in the past, including the premier, should skip votes on bills that could benefit the industry.

“They should remember why they were elected — to serve the public and not corporate interests.”

The Ontario Health Coalition (OHC), a non-partisan advocacy group, has asked Ontario’s integrity commissioner to investigate the government’s ties to the industry and lobby groups, including these donations.

The OHC argues that the government is inappropriately furthering the industry’s interests with Bill 218.

Chris Young/Canadian Press Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, speaks to reporters at Queen's Park in Toronto on Jan. 21, 2019.

Natalie Mehra, the organization’s executive director, said it’s incredibly hard for average residents and their families to get meetings with MPPs and ministers about long-term care.

“People who donate, get in the door,” she told HuffPost. “They get in the door, they get heard, they get more access.”

“And their donations are just the tip of the iceberg, in terms of what their relationships are with MPPs.”