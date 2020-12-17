Prepare For Remote Learning In January, Ontario School Boards Warn Parents

Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images In this photo illustration a mother helps her daughter with her schoolwork. Ontario school boards told parents on Tuesday to prepare for the possibility of fully remote learning in 2021.

TORONTO — Ontario’s education ministry has told school boards to prepare for the possibility of fully remote learning next year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has told board chairs they should encourage staff and students to bring essential learning materials home over the holidays.

Lecce says in his Tuesday memo that the precaution will help the education system be ready for “all scenarios.”

He says the government is eyeing an increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions from COVID-19.

The Toronto District School Board told families last night that classes, schools or the entire system may move online as COVID-19 cases rise in the city.

Families were told in an email to prepare for remote learning, with a working device at home and correct contact information provided to their school.

They are also advised to ensure students bring all of their belongings home before the holiday break this month.