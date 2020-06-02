This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Politics

Ontario To Extend State Of Emergency To June 30

The state of emergency first came into effect March 17 when the number of cases of the novel coronavirus began to climb.
The Canadian Press
Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement in Toronto on June 1, 2020.
Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement in Toronto on June 1, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario is expected today to extend its state of emergency until June 30.

The measure bans gatherings larger than five people.

It also orders the closure of some businesses such as restaurants and bars, except if they offer takeout or delivery.

If the vote passes, the measure — which had been set to expire today — will be extended for another 28 days.

Independent legislator Randy Hillier has said he will vote against the measure, saying it gives the government too much authority.

Ontario declared a state of emergency on March 17 as COVID-19 cases began to climb in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.

Suggest a correction
Healthontariopoliticseconomy
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.