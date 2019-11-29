This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
News

Public High School Teachers In Ontario To Strike For 1 Day In December

All four major teachers' unions have expressed frustration with the lack of progress at the bargaining table.
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario’s public high school teachers say they will hold a one-day strike next week as their ongoing labour dispute with the province continues to escalate.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says it will hold a “provincewide full withdrawal of services” on Wednesday, Dec. 4, if a new deal isn’t reached before then.

Public high school teachers started an administrative work-to-rule campaign on Tuesday that includes not putting comments on report cards, not participating in standardized testing, and not attending certain meetings.

Protesting teachers union members gather outside Ogden Junior Public School where Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce was making an announcement, in Toronto on Wednesday.
Protesting teachers union members gather outside Ogden Junior Public School where Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce was making an announcement, in Toronto on Wednesday.

The four major teachers’ unions have all expressed frustration with what they say has been a lack of progress at the bargaining table with the province.

Elementary teachers also started an administrative work-to-rule campaign this week.

The Catholic teachers’ union has talks scheduled Friday involving a conciliator, and French teachers will hold strike votes next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.

Suggest a correction
ontarioEducationpublic schoolsstrikeStephen Lecce
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.