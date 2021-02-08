Ottawa Public Health's Viral Super Bowl Tweet Has A Misinformation Twist

In the midst of Super Bowl Sunday when everyone from brands with multi-million-dollar commercials to a porn-site streaker in pink spandex to the novel coronavirus was trying to go viral, an unlikely star emerged into infamy on Twitter: Ottawa Public Health.

The public health agency in Canada’s capital city is no stranger to online fame, having won kudos throughout the pandemic for its easy-to-read graphics and relatable “hello fellow kids” pandemic sex tips.

Following Sunday’s big game, which saw the ageless wonder Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, Ottawa Public Health tweeted out its congratulations in what appeared to be a mistake.

WHAT AN AMAZING #SuperBowlLV!! Congratulations to the (*Bruce, make sure to put the winning team's name here)



Thanks to everyone who stayed home & watched the game w/members of their household. We know this wasn't the usual way to enjoy the game, & we thank you for your efforts. pic.twitter.com/gKD53I2bB9 — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) February 8, 2021

The tweet appeared to be a placeholder, and someone named Bruce appeared to be in a bit of trouble for not updating it to reflect the Buccaneers’ victory.

It quickly went viral, with many users sympathizing with Bruce’s seemingly honest mistake.

Good work Bruce!!! — Toronto Six (@TheTorontoSix) February 8, 2021

Nothing this week will top this thread! 🤣😂 Thanks #Bruce, for a great start to the week. — Cher Covfefe (@cher_isabelle) February 8, 2021

The apparent gaffe circulated Twitter widely Sunday night and was even earnestly covered by the CBC Morning Monday — with a shout-out to poor Bruce.

As the tweet went viral Sunday, Ottawa Public Health took advantage of the tweet’s ubiquity to get some actual pandemic health messaging in there, with reminders to wear a mask and stay away from people.

Bruce is either in deep shit, or Ottawa Health about to follow this up with "now that we have you all here wear a mask and stay away from people" — Mogilny's Oversized Pfizer (@latursk) February 8, 2021

Now that we have you all here, wear a mask and stay away from people. — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) February 8, 2021

After all, saying “wear a mask” is basically the public health version of putting a link to your Soundcloud after a viral tweet.

Wait, Bruce isn’t actually real?

But all was not as it seems. On Monday morning, the agency was quick to note that the tweet really was just a joke, and the much maligned Bruce doesn’t actually exist.

They acknowledged the goal of the initial tweet was to slide in some actual pandemic messaging behind a pretty good Twitter joke.

And because this is a public health agency, Ottawa Public Health used the opportunity to teach us all a lesson about online misinformation. In a Twitter thread, the agency pointed out the telltale signs of social media posts that may not entirely be what they seem.

Well, this seems like a great opportunity to chat about misinformation.



As the amazing people at @ScienceUpFirst will tell you, it's important to ask questions of the things you see online. So, with that in mind, let's analyze this now famous tweet together, shall we? (1/4) https://t.co/7FEk0C7END — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) February 8, 2021

(i) using that placeholder image makes no sense. None. It just seems like a redundant amount of work to have made it, no?



(ii) it's posted via Twitter & a quick scan of our tweets shows we always use the same platform when scheduling (i.e. it was not a pre-scheduled tweet) (2/4) pic.twitter.com/Z09o3H85pS — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) February 8, 2021

(iii) we didn't delete it. We were actively liking/replying to everyone after the post went live, so we were definitely watching. If it was a mistake, surely we would've deleted it before people saw it.



If Twitter had an edit button we could've fixed it, but we digress. (3/4) — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) February 8, 2021

Btw, we're so touched by the outpouring of support for dear Bruce (who doesn't exist, btw). It's nice to see such kindness out there.



Be critical of what you see online. Misinformation has consequences that go far beyond the wellbeing of "Bruce".https://t.co/r1bCarEZTk (4/4) — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) February 8, 2021

“Misinformation has consequences that go far beyond the wellbeing of ‘Bruce,’” one tweet read.

The agency has an entire webpage devoted to sussing out online misinformation around public health and science.