The B.C. government is getting heat for a “tone deaf” self-care bingo card that recommends people build a blanket fort, drink tea or dance to manage pandemic stress.

The province tweeted out the game on Friday, encouraging people to complete a row, column or diagonal to make sure they’re taking care of their mental health.

Self-care can help manage some stress & anxiety during #CovidBC. Identify how you've taken care of yourself so far this week with the goal to complete a row, column, or diagonal. If you need more mental health support, find many free & low-cost options at https://t.co/GzV1bYrQlK pic.twitter.com/e2RnbfkbKn — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) February 19, 2021

Twitter users were quick to criticize the government for minimizing and trivializing the devastating impact of the nearly yearlong pandemic. COVID-19 has killed nearly 22,000 people across the country and infected 843,000. Millions of Canadians lost or gave up their jobs amid lockdowns, particularly women and low-paid workers. Kids have missed months of in-class learning.

“People are upset because this graphic is ableist, dismissive,” said one person.

“You turned a neverending crisis and prolonged suffering into a game! Fun!” said another.

Is one of the symptoms of Covid tone deafness? — DL Nielsen (@DLRammy) February 19, 2021

This is offensive. Insulting and offensive. It demonstrates how utterly ignorant the gov is to the reality citizens lives. Do your job, don’t ask the citizens to do it for you. People are dying, losing their financial security, their futures, and so . . . here’s a bit of bingo. — Simon Matijasevic (@SimonMatijas) February 20, 2021

Who is planning their communications and how far removed are they from the experience of the real people of BC?



People are suffering + dying. My son hasn’t been to school in 11 months.



Do they think this pandemic is a joke? — sue robins (@suerobinsyvr) February 20, 2021

Some users shared their personal struggles during the pandemic, including not being able to see friends or family in person.

Me:”Man, this pandemic has really got me down. I haven’t worked or seen my family in almost a year. I’ve received 3 hugs in 11 months. I’m not sure if I can do life anymore.”

BC GOV: “BuT haVE yOu TriED dRinKiNg TeA?” — Red (@alineaha) February 21, 2021

Didn't get to see my mom in the hospital before she died in the fall in another province. Don't see how this shallow response contains any recompense to that. Trivializing people's grief, and many are grieving loss of a lot of things, loved ones, ways of life, is an insult. — uo⅃ɒ||ɘͶ (@NellaLou) February 21, 2021

@RandomAnonamo So when you've just had the phone call that your elderly parent in a care home died cause of COVID-19 negligence by care home management, JUST MAKE A PILLOW FORT! — Mike Lunsted (@mlunsted) February 21, 2021

Cool, I made my own! Definitely got Bingo on that one! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/j31h0pdMEJ — Flora Carol (@Floreins87) February 20, 2021

The province subsequently acknowledged feedback it had “missed the mark” but still appeared committed to the idea of the game and connecting people to free or low-cost supports.

COVID-19 has caused mental, emotional and financial stress. Our post was meant to give people ideas of how they can take care of themselves and their neighbours and point them to free and low-cost mental health supports. (1/2) — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) February 20, 2021

We’ve seen positive feedback, but also heard we missed the mark. We know there’s a lot more work to do to get through this — we’re committed to doing the work. (2/2) — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) February 20, 2021

A few people voiced their appreciation for the bingo card.

I understand people suffering from deeper mental health issues need more than these ideas but please don't hate. These ideas are helpful to those suffering mild effects of depression and loneliness. — Adam Gallant (@adamrg81) February 21, 2021

That didn’t stop some Twitter users from suggesting what the province could do to ease their anxiety and stress, from mandating paid sick days to expanding mental health services and addressing the opioid crisis.

Others called for more to be done to address the housing affordability crisis and homelessness. Some pointed to more COVID-19 screening for essential workers.

But in all seriousness people don’t need blanket forts, they need paid sick days and access to mental health support. The wait list I was told yesterday for my kids, is close to a year. — Karina Reid (@KarinaReid38) February 20, 2021

While I’m sure this was well-intentioned, it’s a bit shallow and New Agey considering the severity of the situation. What would improve my mental wellness is stronger enforcement of public health measures and consistency in policies, not tea and yoga. — MJ Lord (@mjinbc) February 21, 2021