Getty/Province of New Brunswick Oops.

The people are calling it “PeeGate.”

An unfortunate mute gaffe at a New Brunswick COVID-19 press conference went viral this week, when the live-streamed event turned into, well, a literal live stream from one reporter.

Tuesday’s event seemed innocuous enough, with the province’s chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell answering questions from various reporters over the phone regarding the N.B. COVID-19 response. But as she stepped away from the podium between questions, a distinctive tinkling was heard, and broadcasted live, coming from the phone line.

A reporter was peeing “off mute” during New Brunswick’s COVID-19 update today.... 😂🤣😳 pic.twitter.com/OGrVzG3VmC — Shawn Rouse (@shawnrouse) November 24, 2020

Folks, let’s go on this journey in real time, together.

“Oh hi there, I’m worried this — can you hear me?” Tom Bateman of the Times Transcript newspaper asks over the distinctive whiz.

The tinkling continues, like a babbling brook of unexpected urinary deluge.

“Hang on one sec please,” says the operator with a chuckle.

As many of us would in this situation, caught trying to ask important questions about a global pandemic as a colleague takes a leak in the background, Bateman makes sure to clarify that it’s not him as the stream grows ever louder.

“That is not me,” he laughs nervously.

As the stream ends with a distinctive splash, followed by a sharp cut-off, Russell lets out a laugh, and we all let out a laugh with her.

The operator gives an all-important reminder: “Everybody please mute your microphones.”

#PeeGate is born.

Now, some people came to the source of noise’s defence — maybe it was someone filling up a kettle. Or running the sink to brush their teeth. Or a garden hose. But let’s be real, we’re nine months into the Zoom-dominated remote life of the COVID-19 pandemic — we all know an accidental pee-er when we hear one. This ain’t our first pee-Rodeo.

The clip immediately blew up on social media.

Omg a reporter asking a question while pissing during the New Brunswick COVID update is exactly what I needed this morning. — Cinematological🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@cinematological) November 25, 2020

We have daily covid update press conferences and I played it today in class because the minister of education was on. During the question round, a reporter unmixed themselves while going to the bathroom 😂 the whole province heard them go pee and it was a well needed laugh — High School History Life (@HistoryTeach_09) November 24, 2020

And Now, Ladies and Gentlemen, A Canadian Moment.



A reporter forgot to mute his mike while taking a leak during a #Covid19 presser. This demonstrates that Canadians aren't immune to having a Leslie Nielsen moment. #PeeGate pic.twitter.com/pmb6FLEysx — Russell Brooks (@NoOtherRussell) November 25, 2020

The exact moment of realization on Russel’s face that, yes, a reporter really was turning the livestream into a live stream, was perfectly captured by one Twitter user.

As all things in Canada are, the moment was converted into a Heritage Minute because #PeeGate is indeed now a part of our heritage.

Who exactly is the streaming suspect? The whizzing wonder? The urinating usurper? The pee-er in question has not come forward, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t doing the hard-hitting investigative work to determine the source of the leak.

#PeeGate The guilty party will remain anounymous. But if your identity is revealed, urine trouble. — Jeremy Boucher (@Jeremy_Boucher) November 25, 2020

Just filed an ATIP to get all the names of the men on the Covid 19 Gov NB conference call. Going to get to the bottom of #PeeGate pic.twitter.com/DZGSqEm9Xn — Steven Clark (@TheFwordNB) November 24, 2020

Whoever you are, urine in trouble.