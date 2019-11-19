Two of Canada’s greatest female athletes shared a moment to remember without breaking a sweat.

U.S. Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu and four-time Olympic swimming medallist Penny Oleksiak made an appearance at a Toronto Raptors basketball game on Monday in Toronto.

The two world-class competitors were able to kick back and watch others compete for a change, and they took full advantage with drinks in hand.

The 19-year-olds appeared on the big screen inside Scotiabank Arena and decided to put on a performance. They locked arms and downed their beverages before smiling for the camera.

A girl’s night out won’t be the same after this display. Talk about talent!

It’s safe to say our queens of the north know how to put on a show for the crowd. And Raptors fans sure seemed to appreciate their efforts, cheering and clapping for Canada’s most decorated athletes.

Oleksiak, a Toronto native, will get a chance at glory once again next year at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She’ll be looking to defend her gold medal in the women’s 100 metre freestyle event.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., is currently recovering from a knee injury after a triumphant year that saw her become the first and only Canadian ever to win a Grand Slam singles title in tennis.