It is a universally acknowledged truth that a news event experienced by many people in possession of social media accounts will inevitably be memed.

Like clockwork Thursday, the landing of the Perseverance Mars rover inspired just that.

What was a scientific triumph, the once-in-a-decade success of space exploration and discovery was quickly, as all things are, turned into internet jokes. The rover touched down just before 4 p.m. EST, broadcasting its first fish-eyed look at Mars a few minutes later.

That image, a rock-strewn landscape, is equally remarkable for how it was captured and unremarkable in that it really is just a rock-strewn landscape. But it provided the perfect template for a wave of internet jokes and references to everything from “The Mandalorian” to U.S. senator Bernie Sanders because is it really a 2021 meme without Bernie?

omg do you see what i see? #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/1JMXAZ6rVE — florence she/they • cobb vanth era (@flordjarin) February 18, 2021

Really, everyone was trying to make the same Bernie joke. We get it.

Amazing first image from #Perseverance as #CountdownToMars comes to a conclusion with a successful touchdown on the surface! pic.twitter.com/3C4RFKTUdq — Corey Pieper (@Geostrophic) February 18, 2021

#Perseverance has captured the first images of life on Mars.. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Uwi1pZVIPT — Doge (@IntelDoge) February 18, 2021

The 2015 Matt Damon film “The Martian” also got plenty of shoutouts.

This is awesome. Huge congrats to everyone who helped find Matt Damon. Let’s bring him home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/21QTdDAOVm — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) February 18, 2021

The other big news story of the day, Texas senator Ted Cruz’s regrettable trip to Mexico and subsequent apology amidst a natural disaster in his state, provided plenty of crossover material.

BREAKING: The Perseverance rover sent back a message saying it was only accompanying its daughters to mars and is scheduled to depart back to earth tomorrow. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 18, 2021

Overall, much like that now iconic image of Sanders in his mittens at Biden’s inauguration, Perseverance’s first images prove to be the perfect meme template in their versatility for everyone from sports teams to local public safety agencies.

first image from NASA’s perseverance rover just arrived #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/xOzlaIemY4 — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 18, 2021

These Mars Rover pics are crazy #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/3uNeE2ZiSP — Toronto Six (@TheTorontoSix) February 18, 2021

"I'm tired of this Earth, these people. I'm tired of being caught in the tangle of their lives."#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/6RsUlEfak9 — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) February 18, 2021

Look, we've all had a rough week, but OMG did you all cheer when NASA's Perseverance landed on Mars?! WHAT A MOMENT!



They sent back their first image to us and....oh wow. Stay off of the frozen ponds on Mars AND Earth, geez.@NASA #NASAPerseverance #NASA #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/EJ8qdjExTr — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) February 18, 2021

NASA itself also launched a “Mars Perseverance Photo Booth” where you can place images of yourself — or whoever you want — on Mars with the rover. So even if photoshopping isn’t your jam, you can get in on the fun.