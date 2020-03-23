This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
'We Need To Get Away From Each Other': Doctor Makes Frank Plea To Canadians

Dr. Gurjit Bajwa compared the novel coronavirus to a "tsunami" if people fail to minimize contact.

A Toronto-area emergency room physician is pleading with Canadians to stay at home and away from others.

Dr. Gurjit Bajwa said people are underestimating the severity and spread of the novel coronavirus. Reducing human contact is one of the best ways to prevent other from dying of COVID-19.

He issued a blunt warning in the video above, urging Canadians to do the right thing while there’s still time. Failure to do so could result in what he calls a “tsunami” that threatens to overwhelm hospitals across the country.

