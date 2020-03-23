A Toronto-area emergency room physician is pleading with Canadians to stay at home and away from others.



Dr. Gurjit Bajwa said people are underestimating the severity and spread of the novel coronavirus. Reducing human contact is one of the best ways to prevent other from dying of COVID-19.



He issued a blunt warning in the video above, urging Canadians to do the right thing while there’s still time. Failure to do so could result in what he calls a “tsunami” that threatens to overwhelm hospitals across the country.