This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
News

Canadian Pilot Draws Fist In Sky Over Nova Scotia For George Floyd

He's drawn other sky tributes before.

A pilot drew a raised fist in the sky over Nova Scotia Thursday to honour George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd’s death has spurred protests in the U.S., Canada and other around the world against racism and police brutality.

Dimitri Neonakis wanted to send a message of support, so he got in his small plane and followed a carefully-planned flight path to create the symbol that’s associated with the fight to end anti-Black racism.

This isn’t the first time Neonakis has taken to the sky for a tribute. After 22 people were killed in Nova Scotia by a gunman earlier this year, he drew a heart in the sky. He also wrote out Capt. Jenn Casey’s name after she died in a tragic Snowbird plane crash.

Watch the video above to learn more about Neonakis’ tribute to Floyd.

Suggest a correction
Nova Scotiablack lives matterflyingGeorge Floydplanes
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.