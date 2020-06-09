RCMP Investigate Fatal Pit Bull Attack In Nova Scotia

Chris Wattie/REUTERS A RCMP officer sits in a vehicle in Ottawa on April 19, 2017. The police force warned residents of Nova Scotia to stay indoors while a hunt was on for a pit bull.

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT, N.S. — The woman killed by a dog in a rural community northeast of Halifax on Tuesday was the owner of the animal, a local politician says.

Coun. Steve Streatch, who represents an area known as the Musquodoboit Valley, says local residents have told him the woman was walking the dog on a local road in Chaswood when it turned on her.

“It is a very tragic event that a lot of people are having great difficulty with,” Streatch said in an interview, adding that the woman had recently moved to the area.

RCMP say the dog, described as a pit bull, was later killed, though it remains unclear how the animal died.

“The pit bull has been located ... and it is deceased,” said RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau, who confirmed there was a fatal attack earlier in the day. “The circumstances surrounding the initial call and the dog’s death are under investigation.”

Earlier in the day, the Mounties issued a warning telling residents to stay indoors as officers searched for the dog, which was on the loose and described as dangerous.

At the time, police said the tan and brown dog was last spotted near the intersection of Wittenburg and Webster roads.

Streatch, who lives south of Chaswood in Elderbank, said the woman was found near that intersection.

The Musquodoboit Valley is best known for farming and forestry.

“Most people know everybody else,” said Streatch, who was taking part in a virtual council meeting from his home. “It’s a quiet and enjoyable community. This is such a tragic and unusual situation.”

Streatch said the woman’s death adds to the heartache many people are feeling after a series of tragedies have gripped the province, including the killing of 22 people in a mass shooting on April 18 to 19.

However, the councillor for Waverley, Fall River and Musquodoboit Valley said tough times are nothing new for the province.

“Nova Scotians in general and residents of the Musquodoboit valley specifically are very resilient,” he said.

“But we have definitely had more than our share over the last few months. It only adds to our resolve and the character of a community that I’m very proud to represent and live in.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2020