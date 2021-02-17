Prince Philip In U.K. Hospital As A 'Precautionary Measure'

Prince Philip has been admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was taken to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The palace said Philip is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of “observation and rest.”

During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with Queen Elizabeth.

Philip, who received a COVID-19 vaccine in January, has suffered a number of ailments over the years, including being treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire, U.K., in December 2011.

He also suffered a bladder infection in June 2012, forcing him to miss the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Exploratory surgery on his abdomen followed in June 2013.

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images Prince Philip is photographed at Windsor Castle on July 22, 2020, in Windsor, England. The 99-year-old received his COVID-19 shots in January.

He later pulled out of a Battle of Jutland anniversary event in June 2016 citing a minor ailment which was followed soon after by his retirement from public duty in 2017.

He spent four nights at King Edward Hospital in December 2019, where he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and was later discharged on Christmas Eve. The duke was then driven to Sandringham and spent Christmas with the Queen.

The former naval officer and keen polo player enjoyed robust health well into old age before his health issues in recent years.

He was forced to give up driving at the age of 97, after smashing into a car while driving a Land Rover near Sandringham estate in January 2019. Philip needed help to get out of the Land Rover but wasn’t injured. A woman in the other vehicle suffered a broken wrist.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.