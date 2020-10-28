“Whose Street Is It?” is an ongoing HuffPost Quebec series that gives voice to Quebecois activists and examines how far they are willing to go to create change.
Quebec Activist Marwa Khanafer Wears A Hijab And Walks A Social Tightrope
Expressing her anger without giving ammunition to racists can sometimes be a challenge for Marwa Khanafer.
By Emilie Clavel
This 18-Year-Old Activist Is Ready To Get Arrested To Stop Climate Change
"I realized that we'd reached that point. We had tried petitions and marches, but no one listened."
By Florence Breton
Anti-Species Activist Pascal Bédard Sees Meat As 'Victim Morsels'
Disturb, divide, explain, and re-explain. That's how you advance a cause, according to Pascal Bédard.
By Philippe Lepine
