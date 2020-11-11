RE/MAX Chateau Bahia, a 16-bedroom castle in Quebec is for sale.

Ever wanted to live in a castle? 2020 may be the year to make it happen.

No, really. A literal castle in the Quebec countryside called the Château Bahia is currently for sale at the low price of only $650,000.

This is not just any old property.

The property is located near Escuminac, Quebec, on the Gaspé Peninsula near the border with New Brunswick. The three-building property comes completely furnished, and features 16 bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across two storeys and four separate towers with turrets. There’s waterfront views, a grand banquet hall and even a tower library that comes completely filled with books, in case living out the life of a Disney princess is a big deal for you.

In the winter you have to imagine it gets some serious Santa’s workshop vibes.

Construction on the building by its original owner Jean Roussy and his father started in 1983 and went through various phases until 1999.

“On April 9th, 1976 at 444 Gilford Street I said to some friends : ‘I’m going to build a castle’. This idea stuck and seven years later I started to build my dream castle,” Roussey wrote of his inspiration to build the property.

Since its construction, the property had operated as a hostel and inn, offering accommodations, activities and dinners for tourists from around the world. But in March, Roussey retired and closed the hostel, putting it up for sale.

“After 41 seasons of receiving guests — I’ve loved it all my life, some of the best friends of my life I met at Château Bahia— I’m older now, I’m slower, it’s time to pass it on to someone else,” he told Radio-Canada in February.