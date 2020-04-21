Queen Elizabeth Mourns For Nova Scotia After ‘Appalling’ Attacks

UPDATE: As of Apr. 21, 2020 RCMP Nova Scotia has reported 23 people were killed in the shooting.

The Queen is sending her condolences to the victims of the “devastating attacks” in Nova Scotia over the weekend.

A 51-year-old gunman left at least 19 people dead across the province during the shooting rampage. A police manhunt ensued, which ended with the gunman’s death.

“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives,” read a statement from the Queen posted on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this tragic time.”

Queen Elizabeth also acknowledged police officers for their “bravery and sacrifice.” One RCMP officer was killed and another was injured during the attacks.

The Queen's message to the people of Nova Scotia: pic.twitter.com/sucHkZM0FC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

Police expect the number of victims to go up as investigators look into 16 crime scenes, including five burned buildings.

The motive for the attack is not yet clear.

The Queen’s statement comes on the same day as her 94th birthday. She will celebrate the day with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

There will be no gun salutes or ringing of bells to mark the occasion as the U.K. remains under lockdown while it grapples with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth is the world’s longest-reigning monarch. She last visited Canada in 2010 when she visited several provinces, including Nova Scotia.