Randy Hillier/Twitter MPP Randy Hillier posted this photo of a gathering on Twitter on Dec. 27.

An Ontario politician who has already been charged once for disobeying COVID-19 rules is blatantly breaking them again.

Independent MPP Randy Hillier posted a photo on Twitter Sunday showing himself and 14 other people at what appears to be a holiday celebration. He used the hashtag “#nomorelockdowns” to accompany the photo, which shows disregard for Ontario’s public health guidelines.

In another tweet, he confirmed the photo was taken Dec. 27.

Ontario has been in a provincewide lockdown since Dec. 26, put in place to combat the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus and ease the strain on the province’s health-care system.

Announcing the lockdown last week, Premier Doug Ford said it was a necessary measure to save hospitals from becoming overwhelmed in upcoming weeks. Currently, no indoor social gatherings are allowed, except for those with members of the same household.

Ontarians found guilty of hosting illegal private gatherings can face a fine ranging from $10,000 to $100,000, according to the Reopening Ontario Act.

Hillier did not respond to HuffPost Canada’s request for comment Tuesday.

In November, Hillier said on Twitter he was charged for his role organizing a large gathering at Queen’s Park in Toronto. He has opposed lockdowns and masks and has promoted a debunked pandemic conspiracy theory in the Ontario legislature.

Ford previously called the MPP “totally irresponsible” for the protest. The premier said he’s “never figured out” anti-maskers who believe COVID-19 is a hoax, saying, “this is a very serious virus we’re seeing ... around the world, around our country.”

People on Twitter have called for Hillier to resign.

How this man is still allowed to hold public office is beyond me. — Elizabeth (@BethnotBetty) December 28, 2020

Working in healthcare, this is a slap in the face. Shame on you. We’re tired, and this attitude puts so many more people than just yourself at risk. — Tierney4351 (@Tierney4351) December 28, 2020

As a nurse who misses my family immensely this outrages me. Why do some people think rules don't apply to them? @fordnation needs to do something about this. I spent Christmas taking care of sick people and it will only be worse in the next months thanks to people like this — Sarah (@SarieMary) December 28, 2020

This comes after more than 40 local physicians signed an open letter to Hillier in December, fact-checking his incorrect claims about COVID-19.

“You are spreading misinformation that minimizes the seriousness of COVID-19 to support your personal anti- lockdown and anti-mask beliefs,” Dr. Jeanette Dietrich wrote.

“I urge the public to ignore you and heed the advice of trained health care professionals. Continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, and keep everyone safe.”