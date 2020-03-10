This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
News

Educating Canadians On Residential Schools Is Historica Canada's Next Big Project

The organization that tackles Canada's history also has a podcast on the topic.

Historica Canada, the non-profit behind the popular Canadian Heritage Minute series, is tackling the residential school system.

The collection of animated videos, which take their audio from a podcast the organization launched, looks at a painful chapter for Indigenous Canadians. The system forcibly removed thousands of Indigenous children from their homes to live in state-funded schools in an effort to assimilate them into a Euro-Canadian culture.

For more on what Canadians should know, watch the video above and for more videos from the series, head to Historica Canada’s YouTube page.

Suggest a correction
newsindigenous peopleresidential schoolsHeritage Minuteshistorica canada
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.