Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips has left the country.

While health officials across the country warned against non-essential travel outside of Canada amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister departed for the beaches of St. Barts, a luxury vacation destination island in the eastern Caribbean, on Dec. 13.

But if you look at his Twitter feed, you’d likely think he’s spent the past month visiting local Ontario businesses and delivering thoughtful Christmas Eve messages from home beside a holiday fire.

Phillips’ social media accounts gave the image the minister was home for the holidays despite being away. But after news broke Tuesday that the minister was very much not home, his accounts were subject to tight scrutiny.

A spokesperson for Phillips confirmed the images were taken in advance of his trip and staff were responsible for publishing the social posts while he was away.

“So staff run the account for the most part, and we have, like, similar to most politicians over holidays and breaks, kind of a schedule of things to post, in terms of things that we never got to post previously,” spokesperson Emily Hogeveen told HuffPost Canada.

“But yes, all those photos were taken previously. And were posted by staff.”

Let’s take a walk through some of the most notable posts since Phillips left Canada.

Local business love

Throughout December, Phillips’ account shared images of him visiting local businesses in his home riding of Ajax.

Earlier this month I dropped off treats to some of #Ajax’s restaurant staff & business owners - including Lazeez Ajax.

As we all do our part during the provincewide shutdown, it's important to support restaurants however we can. That includes ordering curbside pickup or delivery! pic.twitter.com/bexGyQ3Yzo — Rod Phillips (@RodPhillips01) December 21, 2020

Business owners are struggling because of #COVID19. I’m glad I had the opportunity to check in with some of our local #Ajax businesses earlier this month to see how they are doing. Support is available. Please visit https://t.co/PsF17dNegX for details. pic.twitter.com/hvPKo372Wa — Rod Phillips (@RodPhillips01) December 24, 2020

Last weekend I stopped by @InspiredRO & Rossland Pharmasave to drop off some holiday treats to show our support for these amazing #Ajax businesses. Thank you for serving our community this year! pic.twitter.com/tUUOuFv8fW — Rod Phillips (@RodPhillips01) December 18, 2020

Small businesses are facing many challenges due to #COVID19. I visited some of these great employers in #Ajax to say thank you for everything this year. I encourage everyone to support local small biz the best you can.



Apply for support today: https://t.co/TsASOZjdfd pic.twitter.com/HyjtQrO3sG — Rod Phillips (@RodPhillips01) December 15, 2020

While some posts note that he took the photos “earlier this month,” others give the impression that he was actually visiting the businesses, leading to confusion once people realized he was out of the country.

Do you always lie? How do you support them while outside the country for weeks already? — David Starkman (@SavidDtarkman) December 29, 2020

How soon after you checked in on local businesses did you leave for the airport to fly to St Bart's for a very warm comfortable Christmas with your family?



I stayed at home in Ontario and went out for essential groceries. — Brad Is Here (@BradIsHome) December 30, 2020

"Earlier this month." Obviously, you mean before you skipped the country. — Lloyd "Shop Local" Davis (@ldaviseditor) December 29, 2020

A sticky situation

Phillips’ account celebrated National Maple Syrup Day on Dec. 17 — four days after he left the country — with a pun-filled featuring Phillips on his front steps holding a bottle of syrup and stack of pancakes.

Today is #NationalMapleSyrupDay!🍁



Not to get too sappy, but when you boil it down the best way to celebrate is with a stack of flapjacks & a bottle of real #CanadianMapleSyrup. I picked up this bottle from #Ajax's local MacMillan Orchards. pic.twitter.com/4iL8UXMOoB — Rod Phillips (@RodPhillips01) December 17, 2020

According to Hogeveen, this “stock photo” was taken previously and repurposed for use on that day.

Turn on your camera!

Phillips also participated in several local TV panels while he was away, where he suspiciously made use of a video call background so we can’t quite see where he is.

Talking about sacrifices

Phillips’ account also repeatedly shared government messaging about the upcoming lockdown throughout his time away. And perhaps most notable was a Christmas Eve tweet, where Phillips applauded the “sacrifices” that “we all” are making.

As we all make sacrifices this #Christmas, remember that some of our fellow citizens won't even be home for Christmas dinner over Zoom.



Thousands of front line heroes will be at work, looking out for us.



Who is the special hero in your life you want to thank?



👩🏽‍⚕️👨‍⚕️👮👨🏿‍🚒👷🏻🎖️ — Rod Phillips (@RodPhillips01) December 24, 2020

Evidently those sacrifices didn’t include giving up your trip to St. Barts while the rest of your province is in lockdown.

A slap on the wrist

Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a statement Tuesday condemning Phillips’ trip and ordering him to return home as soon as possible, while several officials, including NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, have called on him to resign. In his apology Tuesday, Phillips said he will complete the federal government’s mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival back in Canada.

“I deeply regret travelling over the holidays. It was a mistake and I apologize,” Phillips said in a statement Tuesday evening. “I am making arrangements to return to Ontario immediately and will begin a 14-day quarantine as soon as I arrive.”

However, his quick return to Canada may be complicated by news Wednesday that border officials will now require a negative COVID-19 test three days before arrival.

Still, many Canadians were not happy to find out about Phillips’ travel or the social posts.

Who among us hasn't made the mistake of elaborately constructing a social media campaign to hide the fact that we left the country during a pandemic to vacation on St. Barts where we then participated in a cabinet meeting in which the government locked down the province — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) December 30, 2020

Pre-planning tweets and photo ops to make it seem like you're in the country when you're doing whatever in St. Barts isn't "a mistake," it's consciously lying to your constituents. https://t.co/xwHCllFvmL — Chantal Braganza (@chantalbraganza) December 30, 2020

Looking over Rod Phillips' Twitter feed, it clearly created the impression he was at home in his constituency while he was in fact vacationing in St. Barts, including this tweet: https://t.co/IAsxjEfcfF — Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) December 30, 2020

Someone even rounded up every time Ontario officials stressed the importance of staying home and not travelling during Phillips’ trip.

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips left for St. Barts on Dec 13.



Since then, here's the times (I could find at the request of @elamin88) the Ford government has asked us to stay home.#onpoli pic.twitter.com/3Kvkx2ClWI — James Wattie (@jameswattie) December 30, 2020

Phillips’ posts have sowed doubt about the travel habits of many officials who appear to be home for the holidays but may not actually be. A Quebec politician has apologized for also travelling to the Caribbean this month, and Alberta Education Minister Adriana LeGrange’s press secretary Michael Forian was in Maui, according to his social media posts.

So if you’re a Canadian politician, please just share a picture of yourself at home with today’s newspaper. It would save us all a LOT of trouble.