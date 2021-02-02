Galit Rodan/THE CANADIAN PRESS A pedestrian walks by a Rogers store on Dundas Street West in Toronto on Aug. 15, 2013.

Did you pay a big cell phone cancellation fee to Rogers a decade ago? You might be eligible for over $300 in reimbursement thanks to a class-action lawsuit.

And time is running out to claim the money.

The Quebec Superior Court ruled Dec. 5, 2014 that Rogers Wireless Communications must reimburse former customers for early cancellation fees paid between February 2008 and June 2013.

The fees were paid by people who cancelled their Rogers plans early, but the court ruling deemed the cancellation fees “abusive.”

Reimbursement payments range from $42.70 to $327.91, depending on the type of service purchased and as of Feb.1, 2021, around 80,000 former Rogers customers still haven’t claimed their reimbursements.

The payouts owed by Rogers total $26 million — and about eight million dollars of that has yet to be claimed.

How to get the Rogers class action suit money

A media campaign was launched this week to spread awareness of the payments. According to the terms of the suit, no documentation or financial information is required to make your claim.

To receive compensation, no documents are required but you must meet three conditions:

You entered into a wireless phone contract with Rogers Wireless Communications between Jan. 1, 2007 and June 30, 2010. You ended (terminated) the contract before the end of its term. You paid the Early Termination Fee (between February 21, 2008 and June 30, 2013).

If you qualify and make a claim, the money will be sent to you via cheque or e-transfer.

If the money isn’t claimed by May 31, 2021, a release from Imédia says that the funds will be “distributed to third parties, in accordance with the law.”

So if you qualify, be sure to get that money!