While many people across the country are gearing up for their cities and provinces to reopen and expand their social bubbles, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, especially for front-line workers like Barbie Allen.

Her son has asthma, so coming home and potentially exposing him to the virus is a risk the intensive care unit (ICU) nurse was not willing to take. She’d even considered sleeping in her car to protect her family.

Kirk Thomson, the vice-president of Can-Am RV Centre, offered Allen an RV free of charge after she called and explained her predicament to him.

“The stress just washed away because then I was no longer worrying about my family,” Allen said.

Allen has been living in a motorhome ever since while she helps keep Ontarians battling the severest coronavirus symptoms alive. She says she will stay in the unit until the last COVID-19 suffers leave the ICU.

She’s far from the only front-line worker who whose life will not return to normal any time soon.