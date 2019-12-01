TORONTO — Several communities in Southern Ontario cancelled their Santa Claus parades on Sunday due to a messy mix of wintry weather.

Rain, snow, freezing rain and ice pellets created dangerous conditions in the region, prompting Burlington, Mississauga and a small Hamilton community to call off the annual public events.

The Waterloo community of New Hamburg has also cancelled its celebration due to the conditions.

Authorities in Burlington said the parade wouldn’t be rescheduled because of the complicated logistics involved.

“Unfortunately, the parade cannot be rescheduled due to the massive amount of scheduling to co-ordinate 90 floats and road closures,” city officials said on Twitter.

UPDATE:



The Mississauga Santa Claus Parade has been cancelled for today due to weather conditions.



For further information please visit the official website:https://t.co/8BXWokbkc7 pic.twitter.com/QjvptO7hjD — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 1, 2019

“We encourage all residents to please avoid unnecessary travel today.”

Officials in the other municipalities didn’t immediately say whether their events would be held at a later date.

Environment Canada issued warnings across the region over the weekend, calling for dangerous icy conditions that could lead to power outages, and slippery driving conditions.

The weather agency warned of possible ice buildup in the Niagara Region, London, Ont., and Windsor, Ont.

In Toronto, the forecast called for up to 10 centimetres of snow and a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets.

There could be as much as 15 centimetres of snow in Kingston, Ont., by the end of the day according to Environment Canada.

The agency warned people to beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice and asked drivers to slow down and keep a safe distance from other cars.

Air travellers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to airports.

It’s the second time in recent months that a sudden hit of bad weather has disrupted a holiday celebration.

Multiple Quebec towns and cities, including Montreal, postponed Halloween this year after weather forecasts called for over 50 millimetres of rain and winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante implored residents to celebrate the holiday the following day.