Dec 22 (Reuters) ― Canada rejected Shandong Gold Mining’s bid for indebted TMAC Resources, the companies said, amid concerns about a Chinese state-owned entity operating in the country’s sensitive Arctic region.

Canada and Australia have increased scrutiny on deals by state-run Chinese miners this year amid economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ottawa’s decision could further strain Canadian-Chinese relations, already damaged by Canada’s December 2018 arrest of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.

“There were concerns about a Chinese state-owned enterprise taking over a mine in the far north and it was ultimately rejected,” an Ottawa source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The source declined to say what those concerns were.

