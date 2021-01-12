TORONTO (Reuters) ― As Canadian provinces struggle to contain rising COVID-19 infections, a lack of adequate paid sick leave for front-line workers is fuelling transmission, doctors and advocates say.

While political leaders and health officials advise sick people to stay home, many people can’t afford to. Some 58 per cent of workers in Canada lack enough paid sick leave, according to the Decent Work and Health Network, and that percentage rises as wages drop.

One morning last spring, 67-year-old part-time support worker Susan woke up feeling “a hurt in my heart like a knife.” She went to work at a Toronto rehabilitation home anyway ― she said it was the only way to pay the bills. Susan, who is using a pseudonym for fear of professional repercussions, had no sick days and couldn’t afford to miss even a day’s pay.

Watch: Canada could have vaccine supply issues if it delays second dose. Story continues below.