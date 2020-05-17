The incident unfolded just before noon local time in Kamloops, B.C. after the jet took off from the airport.

“I was about two or three blocks away, and we heard the jets take off. About three or four seconds later, we heard two giant booms,” said Brayden Regamey, who lives near the airport, where he also works.

According to witnesses, one of the aircraft climbed into the sky before rolling over and plunging to the ground. Video recorded by a bystander shows smoke appearing from the plane and at least one person ejecting from the aircraft before an explosion is heard.

The plane crashed in a residential area and led to a house fire, as people rushing from their homes to help.

“I just started running down the street. And I got there maybe a minute after it crashed and there was a couple of residents that had their hoses out and they were trying to put the flames out,” said Kenny Hinds, who lives seven doors down from the crash site.