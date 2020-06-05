TORONTO — The iconic Canadian series “Speakers Corner” is returning to airwaves with a new message for 2020.
The Canadian series based on clips from a downtown Toronto video booth was popular on TV in the 1990s before it eventually ended in 2008.
Now, Rogers says it’s bringing it back to give Canadians a platform to speak up against systemic racism and police brutality.
Canadians are encouraged to submit video posts to Speakers Corner online through their official website or via social media using the hashtag #SpeakUp.
Watch the video above for more details and a nostalgic look at this memorable platform.