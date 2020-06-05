TORONTO — The iconic Canadian series “Speakers Corner” is returning to airwaves with a new message for 2020.

The Canadian series based on clips from a downtown Toronto video booth was popular on TV in the 1990s before it eventually ended in 2008.

Now, Rogers says it’s bringing it back to give Canadians a platform to speak up against systemic racism and police brutality.

🗣️📢 @City_tv’s iconic Speakers Corner returns to encourage Canadians to #SpeakUp against racism.



➡️https://t.co/0Ht58RiRJd



Share your voice by submitting videos at https://t.co/nKKKaLOT3n or on social using #SpeakUp, then watch for them across our media platforms 📻📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/3muaUSmMd5 — Rogers Sports & Media PR (@RogersMediaPR) June 3, 2020

Canadians are encouraged to submit video posts to Speakers Corner online through their official website or via social media using the hashtag #SpeakUp.