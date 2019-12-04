Diesel Living via Instagram Diesel Wynwood ad

Diesel Wynwood, a pre-construction condo development in Miami branded by the iconic fashion house, is selling 143 t-shirts that come with a free* apartment. Of course, the emphasis is on the asterisk, which reveals that the apartments are not really free, but rather several million dollars.

Touted as “the most expensive t-shirts ever,” the collection of floorplan-embossed garments includes designs like F1-L6, made from 100 percent pure cotton, which retails for $1,599,000. There’s also F2L7, a tee that’s “extremely easy to fold,” and will set you back $5,500,000.

As a former Diesel Outlet employee of the early-2010s who was forced to wear a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “BE STUPID” on it, this marketing campaign does not surprise me in the slightest. Diesel has been, and always will be, controversial — remember their Diesel for Successful Living campaign in the 1990s, which tackled topics of race, sexuality, religion and politics, all with a dash of humor? Being edgy, or stupid, or tongue-in-cheek is just their thing.

This is the fashion brand’s first foray into the world of residential real estate and they’ve partnered with Bel Invest Group to make it happen. According to The South Florida Business Journal, the developer intends to further revitalize Wynwood, a former warehouse district that has evolved into a hub for arts and culture, by introducing a six-phase project that will bring about new hotels, housing and retail.

Diesel Wynwood is the first phase of the master-plan, collectively known as Wynwood Quarter, and will boast 143 units spread out over eight stories. Thirteen individually-designed penthouses and maisonettes, some of which are featured in the #condotshirts campaign, will be the first to hit the market — outfitted with industrial design elements, private outdoor space and sweeping water views. Resort-style amenities and 22,973 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor will round out the one-of-a-kind residence.

There are many ways to market a new condo — sandwich boards, email blasts, Instagram influencers — but a ridiculously expensive t-shirt that just so happens to come with a free apartment might be the most outlandish method yet.