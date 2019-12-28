Remember “Thanks Obama”? You know, the meme that started as a right-wing critique of U.S. president Barack Obama and eventually turned into a light-hearted way to shift the blame for everything from traffic jams to difficult-to-open jars onto the 44th president.

Just miss your bus? Thanks, Obama.

Raining outside? Thanks, Obama.

Run out of dip before you run out of chips? Thanks, Obama.

On Friday, Twitter users gave the popular phrase a Canadian twist, with the hashtag #ThanksTrudeau trending throughout the day.

The tag popped up after the current U.S. president, Donald Trump, blamed Trudeau for the CBC editing his cameo out of a broadcast of the movie “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

However, on Thursday, CBC noted that the broadcast version of the film was edited in 2014, well-before either Trump or Trudeau were leading their respective countries.

Trump’s inference that something that had nothing to do with Trudeau was Trudeau’s fault inspired Canadian Twitter users to blame Trudeau for their own small troubles.

Leftover update:

Ran out of gravy and stuffing but I still have lots of turkey and mashed potatoes.

Now I have to eat turkey and potatoes without gravy. #ThanksTrudeau — Paul Doroshenko, Q.C. (@PaulDoroshenko) December 27, 2019

All the sprinkles fell off our sugar cookies and are just rolling around at the bottom of the Tupperware container. #ThanksTrudeau — Jonny Palmateer (He•Him•His)🤘🇨🇦 (@Palmateer29) December 27, 2019

HULK HAS ONLY ONE ROLL OF TOILET PAPER LEFT IN HOUSE.

THANKS TRUDEAU.#thankstrudeau — HULK RIDE GO (@HULKGORIDER) December 27, 2019

Others sarcastically used the hashtag to point out the Liberal government’s shortcomings.

And yet Trudeau won’t suspend the safe third country agreement with a country that cages kids #ThanksTrudeau https://t.co/2R7nziqzhU — Christo Aivalis (@christoaivalis) December 27, 2019

Still others, perhaps not as up-to-date on the memes, used it to genuinely thank the prime minister and compare him to Trump.

#thanksTrudeau for being the kind of person who tries to do the right thing in a complex and antagonistic climate. — @antihateparty (@antihateparty) December 27, 2019

There are no children in cages in Canada. #ThanksTrudeau — 🇨🇦 Faye Hansen 🇨🇦 (@Fansen) December 27, 2019

It seems no one can agree on what “Thanks Trudeau” actually means.