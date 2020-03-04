This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Tim Hortons App Glitches Prompts Apology From Coffee Chain

The company says the outages affected 22,000 of its 2 million app users.

Tim Hortons is apologizing to its app users following weeks of reported technical difficulties.

The coffee chain says about 22,000 of its two million users were unable to make purchases as well as collect and redeem rewards, according to a report by CBC News..

Frustrated customers say the lack of response from the company added to their annoyance as many were wondering what happened to the funds they loaded onto the app.

