Tim Hortons is waking up and smelling the coffee when it comes to their annual Roll Up the Rim to Win contest.
After 35 years, the world-famous coffee chain says it’s brewing something different this year with the introduction of digital play.
The new vision for Roll Up the Rim comes with a fresh focus on sustainability. On March 10, Tim Hortons will be handing out 1.8 million reusable cups free of charge. Customers who buy hot beverages with a reusable cup will also receive three bonus digital plays, which can be redeemed online or through the Tim Hortons app.
The four-week contest, which begins on March 11, is rolling out in two phases this year. For the first two weeks of the contest, hot beverages will come with a cup that can be physically rolled up, just like years past. During that time, registered Tims Rewards members will also receive an opportunity to win online, doubling the odds of winning a prize.
After the first two weeks, there will be no Roll Up the Rim cups for play, but there will be opportunities to win online or on the Tim Hortons app. The contest will end on April 7.
Last year, Tim Hortons’ Roll Up the Rim promotion lasted for 10 weeks.
Another big change this year is the retirement of the “Please Play Again” caption on cups. It will be replaced with a message enticing customers to visit the Tims app for chance to win $100,000.
Tim Hortons says there are millions of prizes to be won, including:
- More than 17 million free coffee and food items
- 45,000 $25 TimCards
- 200 Samsung 55″ NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TVs
- 150 $1,000 CIBC Prepaid Cards
- 100 40,000 AIR MILES Reward Miles
- 10 2020 Hyundai IONIQ electric or hybrid vehicles
- Four draws of $100,000
Reactions to the overhaul were mixed but mostly negative on social media.
Earlier this month, Restaurant Brands International (RBI) reported a sales drop of 4.3 per cent at comparable Tim Hortons locations, including a 4.6 per cent drop in Canada, which was nearly double what analysts had been forecasting.
RBI CEO Jose Cil also confirmed that franchise profitability fell in 2019 because of lower sales and labour costs. The fast-food giant also owns Burger King and Popeyes.