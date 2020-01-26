Tinder To Roll Out New Safety Features, Including Panic Button

The dating app Tinder is launching a slew of new safety features, including a panic button. The button will roll out in the U.S. on Tuesday and will give users who enable it access to emergency services and enhanced location features.

Other new features coming include anti-catfishing measures that will give users who pass them a checkmark on their profile. Users will be required to take real-time selfies that match poses Tinder shows them, and artificial intelligence will verify their accuracy.