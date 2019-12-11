As end of the year lists have started trickling in, Toronto Public Library (TPL) is jumping on board, releasing their annual list of most popular books for 2019.

TPL looked at the number of times a book was borrowed and added the number of people who were waiting to get the book via library holds to calculate how popular it was this year.

The list, which includes some of 2019′s most talked-about books, includes four Canadian authors. Besides the two memoirs on the list, the other eight books are all fiction.

The top ten most popular adult books in Toronto were:

Goodreads

Goodreads

Goodreads

Goodreads

Goodreads

Goodreads

Goodreads

Goodreads

Goodreads

Goodreads

In the category of ebooks, four of the five top works were also in the physical book list, but The Clockmaker’s Daughter by Kate Morton was in the number four slot.

In teen fiction, the top five books were the The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline, The Fault in Our Stars and Turtles all the Way Down, both by John Green, and The Book Thief by Markus Zusak.

The most popular children’s book series’ were Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney, books based on the television series Peppa Pig, Elephant and Piggy by Mo Willems, the Captain Underpants and Dog Man series’ by Dav Pilkey, and Geronimo Stilton by Geronimo Stilton.

For people that are so up on the trends that they’ve read all the most popular books already, librarians are sharing their favourite books of the year under the hashtag #libfaves19 on Twitter, so you can put some of their recommendations on your Christmas list too.

Day 2 #libfaves19 - GET A LIFE CHLOE BROWN by Talia Hibbert. Not only is Red Morgan a motorcycle riding and handsome artist, he carries his therapist's number in his wallet with his library card. Loved this romance from @avonbooks and I also gave it a ⭐ for @LibraryJournal! pic.twitter.com/KMcyl4PdRj — b.andherbooks (@bandherbooks) December 10, 2019

8.) on my #libfaves19 list: GOOD TALK by Mira Jacob, a graphic novel memoir that’s funny, smart, and heartbreaking, all at once, as a mother and child grapple with the world we live in. (All y’all need this for your book groups.) pic.twitter.com/R8jK2cg2Zj — greggwinsor (@greggwinsor) December 11, 2019

Today’s #libfaves19 is THE NIGHT TIGER by @yangszechoo. I listened to this wonderful historical mystery read by the author and was transported to 1930s Malaysia, where lush settings and superstition combined to utterly captivate me. @MacmillanLib pic.twitter.com/KftbJnkyZV — Vicki Nesting (@VNesting) December 11, 2019