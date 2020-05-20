Incel Terrorism Behind Deadly Toronto Massage Parlour Stabbing: Police

“The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!” a Facebook post belonging to Minassian said prior to the attack. The term “Chads and Stacys” is incel slang for conventionally attractive people, and Rodger has become a symbol of the incel movement after he went on a 2014 murder spree in California before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At a pretrial hearing following the attack, Minassian took credit for the killings.

“I’m a murdering piece of shit,” he told authorities.