Trudeau Weighs In On Minneapolis Protests: ‘Racism Is Real’ In U.S. And Canada

“I just want to make a quick point on what is happening in the United States. Many Canadians of diverse backgrounds are watching like all Canadians are, the news out of the United States with shock and with horror. Anti-Black racism, racism is real. It’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada. And we know people are facing systemic discrimination, unconscious bias, and anti-Black racism every single day.

“We need, as a society, to stand together. Stand up against discrimination. Be there for each other in respect. But also understand that we have work to do as well in Canada in our systems that we need to work forward on.

“And I call on all Canadians, whether it’s anti-Black racism or anti-Asian racism or racism discrimination of any type, to stand together in solidarity, to be there for each other and know just how deeply people are being affected by what we see on the news these past few days.”