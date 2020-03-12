Trump Bans All Travel From Europe Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday as the agency said it had infected more than 113,000 people worldwide and killed more than 4,000. Infections in the U.S. continue to grow, prompting dramatic measures in some states with community outbreaks, including the closure of college campuses and some bans on large gatherings.

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news conference on Wednesday. “It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”

Trump has so far declined to issue a national emergency declaration over the coronavirus outbreak. Democratic senators are preparing to ask the White House to do so, according to CNN, which would allow the U.S. government to use funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to assist local governments with the virus. But Politico reported Wednesday that the president is worried that doing so would stoke panic and impede the administration’s efforts to bolster wild financial markets.

Wall Street plunged into a bear market as the outbreak was declared a pandemic, down nearly 20 per cent since the stock market’s high in February.