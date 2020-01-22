This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
TTC Subway Derailment Leads To Commuter Chaos Across Toronto

Transit officials sent 100 shuttle buses to relieve congestion.

Toronto commuters had quite the journey Wednesday morning following a partial subway derailment that left passengers stranded.

Service was cut between Jane and Ossington stations, prompting the Toronto Transit Commission to send 100 shuttle buses to help ease delays.

But transit issues didn’t end there. Union Station was also shut down for a few hours after a driver followed a streetcar into an underground tunnel, blocking the entrance.

TTC crews used special equipment to get the vehicle off the tracks.

