After more than two weeks of protests and blockades across the country in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en nation, the Ontario Provincial Police entered Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory on Monday morning to dismantle a barricade near the rail line.
The action came on the heels of Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement on Friday that the blockades across the country must come dow
Journalists and observers were on-hand at the location outside Belleville, Ont. to record and livestream developments. Reporters say several people were arrested. Land defenders argued that the police had no jurisdiction on federal land.
Livestreams from Real Peoples Media shows the incident from a distance, with commentary about what has occurred so far. (Warning: graphic language.)
Global News’ chief political correspondent David Akin is tweeting a series of videos, including showcasing the scene where everything is taking place:
He’s also filming the OPP Napanee station:
Global News journalist Morganne Campbell had video of a blockade participant being arrested by the OPP and taken into custody.
CTV News aired footage of what appeared to be an arrest on their morning show:
We’ll be updating this page with new video and livestreams from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory throughout the day.