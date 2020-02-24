After more than two weeks of protests and blockades across the country in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en nation, the Ontario Provincial Police entered Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory on Monday morning to dismantle a barricade near the rail line.

The action came on the heels of Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement on Friday that the blockades across the country must come dow

Journalists and observers were on-hand at the location outside Belleville, Ont. to record and livestream developments. Reporters say several people were arrested. Land defenders argued that the police had no jurisdiction on federal land.

Livestreams from Real Peoples Media shows the incident from a distance, with commentary about what has occurred so far. (Warning: graphic language.)

Global News’ chief political correspondent David Akin is tweeting a series of videos, including showcasing the scene where everything is taking place:

Setting the scene at Tyendinaga Camp 2 pic.twitter.com/i7gAPpPU4q — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) February 24, 2020

He’s also filming the OPP Napanee station:

Scene from about 1100 ET at Napanee OPP station: Arrested Tyendinaga protestor taken into station. (NOTE: OPP would not let me on to its property.) pic.twitter.com/EVzdMp1ksy — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) February 24, 2020

Global News journalist Morganne Campbell had video of a blockade participant being arrested by the OPP and taken into custody.

CTV News aired footage of what appeared to be an arrest on their morning show:

WATCH: Police move in on rail blockade near Belleville, Ont. https://t.co/hbqpqiEX7h pic.twitter.com/HxP16CmXHT — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) February 24, 2020