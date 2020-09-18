U.S.-Canada Border Closure Extended Until Oct. 21

Christinne Muschi via Getty Images A Canadian border agent stands in front of the U.S.-Canada border in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Sept. 16.

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the partial closure of the Canadian border with the United States is being extended another month to Oct. 21.

Crossings of the U.S.-Canada border have been largely restricted to trade goods, essential workers and citizens returning home since March, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Blair and his American counterpart, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, each tweeted the latest one-month extension of the closure agreement on Friday morning.

We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until October 21st, 2020. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) September 18, 2020

We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through October 21. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) September 18, 2020

The pandemic has raged in the U.S. throughout the spring and summer, and cases in Canada have recently started rising again, as well.

At the same time, leaders in border communities have asked federal authorities to loosen restrictions slightly to allow people with links on both sides to live more normally.

On Friday, the Conservatives also called for Blair to allow more compassionate exemptions to the closure, such as for people who are engaged to be married or where loved ones are seriously ill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2020.