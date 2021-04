U.S. Capitol Evacuated As Rioters Storm Building

The president tweeted for the protesters to remain peaceful, but initially did not tell them to stop demonstrating.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” Trump tweeted shortly after 2:30 p.m. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump had spoken to a crowd on the National Mall. At the end of a rambling speech, the president urged his supporters to march on the Capitol building.

For months, Trump and his strongest supporters have been fanning the flames with false claims of election fraud, convincing millions of believers that November’s presidential election was somehow stolen. Trump, in his speech, egged on his supporters and urged the crowd to march to the U.S. Capitol.

As one right-wing law enforcement informant told HuffPost, “really bad shit” happens when people who believe they’re acting as patriots defending the United States delude themselves into believing conspiracy theories about stolen elections.

“You have the president of the United States taking these people to the edge, and the second that something happens he’s going to turn around and go, ‘Well, I didn’t tell them to do that,’” Bill Fulton, a former FBI informant, told HuffPost in November. “It gives him that plausible deniability, and that’s what’s scary.”