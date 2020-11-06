The United States presidential election is down to the wire, as attention turns to the key swing states that will decide the winner. Arizona’s Maricopa County is now a weapon in everyone’s geography trivia arsenal. Georgia is on all of our minds. And we can’t help but wonder what’s taking Nevada so dang long to count.

In Philadelphia in particular, residents are preparing for the impact their city could have on the results. Once the state of Pennsylvania is called — which could come any time now — we’ll know who if former vice-president Joe Biden, who leads there, will secure its 20 electoral votes and, subsequently, win the election.

While Biden has several paths to victory through the swing states, Pennsylvania (and by extension Philly) is looking more and more likely to decide it on Friday. Throughout Thursday and Friday as Philly votes rolled in, U.S. President Donald Trump’s lead in the state began to shrink, eventually flipping to favour Biden early Friday.

And the city is going wild.

Ballot boxes dancing to Missy Elliot is how Philadelphia is doing right now pic.twitter.com/eQgbDuUS35 — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) November 6, 2020

Philadelphia is home to a unique culture. It is, of course, a city where they had to grease lampposts with lard to prevent fans from climbing them following the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl victory (and here I will disclose that I am an Eagles fan and I 100 per cent would have climbed a lamppost if I could have.)

It’s full of passionate people, and thankfully the city has a figure to embody that passion: Gritty.

This is straight up the best explanation of @GrittyNHL I have ever seen. #Gritty pic.twitter.com/wcoIGWBrE6 — Maxwell T Paule (@VeneficusIpse) November 6, 2020

For those not in the cult of personality around the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers mascot, allow me to explain. The large orange monster was introduced as the hockey team’s mascot in September 2018 and quickly adopted as a symbol of socialist and anti-faschist movements, being dubbed “comrade Gritty”.

And now he’s become a symbol of Philadelphia’s possible role in the election and, apparently, the mortal enemy of Trump.

He’s been memed into “Game Of Thrones’” Olenna Tyrell ...

The person who created this, is right up there with Michaelangelo. pic.twitter.com/WoyYux2QfF — David Iskra | Later Traitor! (@IskraDavidPhoto) November 6, 2020

also people are SO quick, this gritty game of thrones meme is like HOURS old pic.twitter.com/1Y6W7g9M9R — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 6, 2020

… and as Captain America.

*Captain America tightens his shield strap and stands, barely, once again*



In his earpiece: “On your left.”



*an orange sparkly circle opens behind him, glittery and effulgent*



*Gritty steps through, hairfur matted with blood and Cheez Whiz, munching on a soft pretzel* https://t.co/nuw8bso7ub — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 6, 2020

Really, there’s just been a bunch of top-shelf memes out there.

Made this just this morning pic.twitter.com/d2p0LyKGLZ — Robert "BIDEN WINS!" Lyman🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@steamrob42) November 6, 2020

I’m losing my MIND over these Gritty memes. PA DOING SO GOOD. pic.twitter.com/PzoIGabLVT — Bri ☠️ (@vizualcosplay) November 6, 2020

On the 4th day of Elections, my true love gave to me, The Commonwealth of Gritty. pic.twitter.com/rhwl2iHRB6 — Wes Burdine (@MnNiceFC) November 6, 2020

All of the Gritty memes are giving me life. pic.twitter.com/otGxPXBDU8 — Jonathan "Boo and Vote" Cohn (@JonathanCohn) November 6, 2020

Gritty stand back and stand by — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) November 6, 2020

An unofficial manifestation of comrade Gritty even showed up at “count every vote” celebrations overnight in Philadelphia. And he knew how to get down.

The Flyers' mascot Gritty joined the "Count Them All" protest in Philadelphia and turned it into an old fashioned dance party.pic.twitter.com/pG1HlYDcqG — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) November 6, 2020

I just can’t stop watching the utter joy happening in Philly. This is what joyful organizing looks like. Gritty is killin it too. pic.twitter.com/3d0iTuiiwr — Dr. Gen (@drchingona) November 6, 2020

On Friday a version of Gritty even showed up in a klezmer band.

Many Gritty fans speculated what role the beast could play in a possible Biden administration, considering Philadelphia’s possible pivotal role in this election.

Deal is a deal...With Philly going to Biden, we’re going to pack the court with Gritty pic.twitter.com/imY803v4LY — Razzball (@Razzball) November 6, 2020

Secretary of Defense Gritty addressing the nation in 2021 (AP) pic.twitter.com/IE4KvUKvXJ — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) November 6, 2020

GRITTY FOR SECRETARY OF STATE — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 6, 2020

by law this means gritty is commerce secretary — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 6, 2020

GRITTY FOR TREASURY — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 6, 2020

Others suggested Gritty should be the true winner of the election.

can’t believe gritty is president now but i guess that’s 2020 for you — amy (@arb) November 6, 2020

I RECOGNIZE ONE ORANGE PRESIDENT AND HIS NAME IS GRITTY — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) November 6, 2020