The House Judiciary Committee began its own set of impeachment hearings last week, with several constitutional law scholars testifying that Trump’s actions unquestionably amounted to grounds for impeachment.

In response to the committee vote Friday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham celebrated the “shameful end” of what she called “this desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry.”

“The President looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House,” Grisham added.

Later Friday, Trump decried the vote as “a witch hunt,” “a sham” and “a hoax,” and again claimed his call with Zelensky was “a perfect phone call.”

Throughout the impeachment inquiry, most Republicans have continued to stand by Trump.