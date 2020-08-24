KathrynHatashitaLee via Getty Images A pedestrian crosses the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Davie and Bute Streets in Vancouver's west end.

A Vancouver man is recovering in hospital after being assaulted for standing up to anti-LGBTQ evangelical demonstrators in the city’s west end on Saturday.

Vancouver talk radio host Justin Morissette was on his way to a first date in Vancouver’s west end Saturday night when he encountered a group of evangelical anti-LGBTQ demonstrators preaching homophobic and racist messages.

Morissette detailed the experience from his perspective through a series of tweets Saturday night.

I stood up to anti-gay evangelical bullies in the West End this evening, and they purposefully broke my leg for the trouble. I don’t know why I did this. It felt like the right thing to do and no one else would. I’m going to have metal plates in my leg for the rest of my life. — Justin Morissette 👊🏻 (@JustinMoris) August 23, 2020

I’m only tweeting about this because there have been too many instances of unchecked racism and during the pandemic, videos of people spewing hate while everyone just sits there and ignores it. Do not allow yourself to do that. That behavior is not welcome in our communities. — Justin Morissette 👊🏻 (@JustinMoris) August 23, 2020

My leg is super fucked up, and that sucks. But the violent man who did this to me would have done it, or possibly much worse to someone else down the line had he not been arrested tonight. I have prevented harm to someone I will never know, and they won’t know I did it either. — Justin Morissette 👊🏻 (@JustinMoris) August 23, 2020

Do not allow yourself to be a passenger to someone else’s abuse. I am in excruciating pain and my knee is incredibly mangled. But I would feel worse if I knew I saw that and just went home and minded my own business. Don’t let the bastards win. — Justin Morissette 👊🏻 (@JustinMoris) August 23, 2020

On Twitter, Morissette said he’s not gay, but lives in the area and “cares about his neighbours.”

“[The demonstrators] were broadcasting their religious hatred into a microphone over a loud speaker for all to hear, disrupting an otherwise lovely August evening,” he wrote. “I am not gay, I just care about my neighbors.”

According to Vancouver Police, the group was “preaching about religion and anti-gay chants.”

“A short time after the preaching started, one individual approached the group and asked them to stop the anti-gay chants and to stop speaking into the microphone. A disturbance ensued and the individual is suspected to have been thrown to the ground, where they unfortunately broke their leg,” Sgt. Aaron Boed said in an emailed statement to HuffPost Canada.

According to Vancouver Police, two men were arrested and transported to jail, with charges of aggravated assault and mischief are being forwarded to Crown counsel for consideration. The case is also being reviewed as a potential hate crime.

The two men were released on the condition they have no interaction with each other or Morissette. They also are not allowed to return to the area. Both are expected to appear in court at a later date.

“VPD will not tolerate any type of hate crimes and will investigate all reports of hate crimes or suspected hate crimes that happen in the City of Vancouver. Public safety will always remain a priority for the VPD and we want everyone to feel safe and comfortable in their communities and neighbourhoods they visit,” Roed said.

The group has been seen in the city’s west end before.

This has become a regular occurrence in the West End. Time to amplify the fact there's no place here for hate. @VIAwesome @ParkBoard @VancouverPD @SChandraHerbert @CityofVancouver @VancouverSun — "A person of Northern Ireland" (@Kitty_Mc) August 23, 2020

Thank you so much for standing up to these religious bullies. We were trying to drown out their BS earlier at Eng Bay by playing loud music w our speaker. I can see how things can quickly escalate with those people. They are aggressive and dangerous towards the LGBTQ community. — JC Bohorquez (@jcbohorq) August 23, 2020

The same group was ousted from the area back in June for similar homophobic preaching.

On Monday, Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart commended Morissette’s bravery

“Hate has no place in our city,” he told reporters during an event with B.C. health minister Adrian Dix.

Stewart called the homophobic and racist preaching “absolutely despicable.”

A crowd-funding campaign has been launched to support Morisette in his recovery with any medical or legal bills. In a message posted to the page, Morisette’s brother Kevin Morisette wrote that the assault didn’t need to happen.

“2020 has brought with it the call to action for civilians to stand up and fight against intolerance and bigotry. Justin did exactly this by confronting this group of religious extremist who believed they had a right to spew hate speech,” he wrote.

“It will be some time before rehab is completed and he is able to return to work. He badly needs the help of his family and friends to manage this tragic turn of events.”

As of Monday afternoon, the campaign has raised over $20,000 of its $25,000 goal.