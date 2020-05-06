This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
News

Hate Crimes Against East Asians Surged In April: Vancouver Police

Police say the number of reported hate crimes doubled in April compared to the month before.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects in two separate incidents this month against people from the city’s East Asian community.

One happened on April 2 when a man was caught on camera defacing windows of a Chinese cultural centre with “racist remarks” in the city’s Chinatown.

Police said they’re also investigating a stranger assault after a man punched an Asian woman in the face in an unprovoked attack on April 12.

The department said they’ve seen an increase in hate-motivated incidents and criminal acts targeting Asians. It has logged 20 anti-Asian hate crimes so far this year, compared to 12 such cases in all of 2019.

For more on how to help, watch the video above.

Suggest a correction
newsBritish Columbiavancouverracismcrime
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.