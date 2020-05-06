The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects in two separate incidents this month against people from the city’s East Asian community.

One happened on April 2 when a man was caught on camera defacing windows of a Chinese cultural centre with “racist remarks” in the city’s Chinatown.

Police said they’re also investigating a stranger assault after a man punched an Asian woman in the face in an unprovoked attack on April 12.

The department said they’ve seen an increase in hate-motivated incidents and criminal acts targeting Asians. It has logged 20 anti-Asian hate crimes so far this year, compared to 12 such cases in all of 2019.